IP University Admission 2021: Registration For Special Round Counseling Begins Today

IP University Admission 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, which is also known as IP University is scheduled to conduct a special round of counselling. The special round will aim to fill various undergraduate and postgraduate seats. It is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Candidates who are interested will have to get themselves registered for the same.

The registration for the IPU admission special round counselling is scheduled to begin today. Candidates will be given 24 hours' time to apply. The deadline to apply is December 29, 2021. The special round of counselling will be for BArch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA (IT), BA-LLB/BBA-LLB, BEd, BBA, BA (JMC), MHMCT, and BCom (honours) courses.

“IP University is going to initiate online registration process for Special Round of Offline Counselling from 28th December 2021 to 29th December 2021 for vacant seats in various programmes. Online registeration fee for the purpose is Rs two thousand. The Special Round of Offline Counselling for vacant seats of following programmes will be conducted at the Dwarka campus of the University – B. Arch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA(IT), BALLB/BBA LLB, BEd, BBA, BA(JMC), BHMCT and B Com(H),” the university said.

Who cannot participate?

Candidates who have been admitted in any of the earlier rounds are not allowed to participate. Candidates who have been admitted through the management quota are not eligible to participate in the special round. Candidates will be able to check the programme-wise vacant seats data once it is released on December 29, 2021.

IP University releases e-magazine for persons with disability

IP University has recently started an e-magazine called ‘Inclusion & Accessibility'. The magazine aims to amplify the voices of persons with disabilities (PwD). This initiative was spearheaded by the University School of Management Studies (USMS), IP University.