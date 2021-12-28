Last Updated:

IP University Admission 2021: Registration For Special Round Counseling Begins Today

IP University Admission 2021: IPU will be opening the registration window for special round of counselling on Tuesday. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IP University Admission

Image: Shutterstock


IP University Admission 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, which is also known as IP University is scheduled to conduct a special round of counselling. The special round will aim to fill various undergraduate and postgraduate seats. It is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Candidates who are interested will have to get themselves registered for the same.

The registration for the IPU admission special round counselling is scheduled to begin today. Candidates will be given 24 hours' time to apply. The deadline to apply is December 29, 2021. The special round of counselling will be for BArch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA (IT), BA-LLB/BBA-LLB, BEd, BBA, BA (JMC), MHMCT, and BCom (honours) courses.

“IP University is going to initiate online registration process for Special Round of Offline Counselling from 28th December 2021 to 29th December 2021 for vacant seats in various programmes. Online registeration fee for the purpose is Rs two thousand. The Special Round of Offline Counselling for vacant seats of following programmes will be conducted at the Dwarka campus of the University – B. Arch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA(IT), BALLB/BBA LLB, BEd, BBA, BA(JMC), BHMCT and B Com(H),” the university said.

Who cannot participate?

Candidates who have been admitted in any of the earlier rounds are not allowed to participate. Candidates who have been admitted through the management quota are not eligible to participate in the special round. Candidates will be able to check the programme-wise vacant seats data once it is released on December 29, 2021.

READ | Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA announces dates for review officer posts exam

IP University releases e-magazine for persons with disability

IP University has recently started an e-magazine called ‘Inclusion & Accessibility'. The magazine aims to amplify the voices of persons with disabilities (PwD). This initiative was spearheaded by the University School of Management Studies (USMS), IP University. 

READ | ICG Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 322 Navik/Yantrik posts; Apply online from Jan 4

“Four issues of Inclusion & Accessibility have been released already. The idea of starting this e-magazine for PwD struck during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The idea has been realised, and this initiative has now become a forum to amplify the voice of such persons”, says the founder and editor of the e-magazine, Shalini Garg. 

READ | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy open for Assistant Professor posts; check how to apply
READ | IPU Admit Card 2021: Indrprastha University releases admit card, mock test for IPU CET
READ | IPU CET Result 2021 declared, here's how to download scorecards
Tags: IP University Admission, IP University Admission 2021, IPU
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND