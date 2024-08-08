sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 10:00 IST, August 8th 2024

IPU Admissions 2024: Indraprastha University To Begin UG Admissions on August 9; Full Details Here

IPU Admissions 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) will begin online registrations for candidates with CUET-UG marks on August 9.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indraprastha University
Indraprastha University | Image: Indraprastha University
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:00 IST, August 8th 2024