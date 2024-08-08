Published 10:00 IST, August 8th 2024
IPU Admissions 2024: Indraprastha University To Begin UG Admissions on August 9; Full Details Here
IPU Admissions 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) will begin online registrations for candidates with CUET-UG marks on August 9.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Indraprastha University | Image: Indraprastha University
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:00 IST, August 8th 2024