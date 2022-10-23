JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today; Check Steps

JNU UG Admission 2022: Today is the last date for the candidates to block seats against the first merit list for Jawaharlal Nehru University. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 can download their results by visiting the official website at jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. It is to be noted that the JNU Merit list was released on October 21. To block seats against the first merit list, candidates are required to enter their application number, password, and captcha text to log in first.

According to the official notice, "Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022. Applications are invited for admission into PG/ADOP programme for the academic session 2022-23. Last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 25-Oct-2022.”

Here's how to download the JNU Merit List for the UG and Integrated PG Programs

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official websites jnu.ac.in/node or jnuee.jnu.ac.in to download the JNU Merit List for UG and Integrated PG Programme.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads "Result of List 1 for BA Hons 1st Year Programme through CUET UG 2022."

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their application number and other details.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to click on the link for blocking seats.

Step 6: Block the seats and download the confirmation page.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Details Mentioned in JNU 2022 Result

Name of the candidate

Programme applied by the candidate

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Roll Number

Gender

Date of Birth

Category of Candidate

NTA Score

Marks scored in each section

JNU Result Dates 2022

JNU 2022 result (PG) - November 2, 2022

JNU 2022 result (UG) - October 21, 2022 (Declared)

Seat blocking for UG courses - October 21 to 23

Image: Shutterstock/Representative