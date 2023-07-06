JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At 5 Pm, How To Check

Quick links:
Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the JoSAA Seat Allotment round 2 results 2023 today, July 6 at 5 pm. Candidates whose names are there in the round 2 results will have to report online. They will have to complete their online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) on or before 5 pm on July 10. JoSAA round 2 seat allocation results can be checked online at josaa.nic.in.
The last day to respond to the query is July 11( 5 pm). As per the JoSAA Counselling schedule, the round 3 seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 12. Round 4 results will be out on July 16 and round 5 results will be out on July 21. Round 6 result will be out on July 26.
Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats.
