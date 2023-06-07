JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule OUT, Registrations For IIT, NIT Admissions Begin On June19

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counseling schedule for admission across the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), among other institutes. JoSAA Counselling 2023 schedule highlights that the application process for JoSAA Counselling 2023 will begin on June 19, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- josaa.nic.in.
Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counseling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. JoSAA seat allocation will be done in six rounds. Post this, the CSAB will conduct two special rounds.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.