JOSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

The round 4-seat allotment result has been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) today, October 8. All those candidates who want to download the JOSSA counselling round 4 seat allotment result can do so by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have acquired seats in the 4th round of the JOSAA seat allotment process are required to report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022. Candidates must take note that the results of the fifth round of seat allocation will be released on October 12, 2022.

JOSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Schedule

Seat Allocation (Round 4) - October 8, 2022 Online Reporting - October 08, 2022– October 10, 2022 by 5 pm Last day to respond to query (Round 4) - October 11, 2022 By 17:00 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process, withdrawal query response - to be announced later

Here's direct link to check JOSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Click Here

JOSAA seat allotment result: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the JOSAA seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "View Seat Allotment Result Round 4."

Step 3: Enter your login details and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, the seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates must then check and print their results for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details

Here's direct link to check the JOSAA seat allotment schedule - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative