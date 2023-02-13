Karnataka PGCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Results 2023 Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the PGCET 2nd round seat allotment result today, February 13, 2023. Once released, the Karnataka PGCET seat allotment result 2023 will be available on the official website. Candidates must visit kea.kar.nic.in to check their results online. As per the official notice, the second round seat allotment results will be announced after 6 pm on February 13.

How to check Karnataka PGCET 2nd round seat allotment results 2023

Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the PGCET tab

PGCET seat allotment result link will be flashing on the homepage against the date of 13-02-2023

Click on the result link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your counselling result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates whose seat is allotted will have to pay the required fee and report to the institutions accordingly. "Candidates who have been allotted seats in any discipline are required to pay the prescribed fees and should compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order and should update the details through their log-in ID to KEA or they lose their allotted seats," the official notice reads.

Candidates will have to pay the fee and download their admissions between February 14 and 16, 2023. Candidates will have to report to their respective colleges (as allotted) from February 14 to 17 (by 5.30 pm). Read important notice and schedule here.

Every year, Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority for the selection of candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programs at state colleges. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must visit the official website of KEA.