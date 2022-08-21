KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released, Check Highlights Here

KCET 2022 Document verification schedule: The document verification schedule for Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test has been released online. KCET 2022 schedule mentions that the document verification will start on August 22, 2022. The schedule highlights that the document verification will be conducted in 3 sessions. The candidates will have to appear for the KCET Verification round as per the KCET ranks. The set of documents required for process is mentioned below.

KCET counselling 2022: Highlights

Post verification of documents, registered candidates will have to fill choices of their streams and colleges

After completion of all the process, the seat allotment result will be released

Post-release of seat allotment result, selected candidates will have to self-report for admission at allotted colleges

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

The KCET exams were conducted between June 16 and June 18, 2022

KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22, 2022

KEA KCET Result and final answer key 2022 was declared on July 30, 2022

KEA KCET Result: Official websites to check final key

Kea.kar.nic.in

Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: Here is how to check the KCET 2022 scorecard

Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2022, candidates should visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference.

KCET 2022 Document Verification: List of required documents