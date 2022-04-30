KEAM 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Registration Form

Quick links:
KEAM 2022 Registration: The registration for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance exam will end on Saturday, April 30, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply and have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to apply by the deadline. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted in any case. According to official notification, examinations for Physics and Chemistry subjects will be held in the morning shift – from 10 am to 12:30 pm – and for the Mathematics paper, the test will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
Recently, the exam was deferred by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The KEAM 2022 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 26, which will now be held on July 3, 2022. The official notice for postponement informed that the date has been postponed in order to avoid a clash with JEE Main. To be noted that KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admission to engineering, architecture, and medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala.
Candidates should know that KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 basis, with 50% of marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% of entrance examination results. Allotments are made through a Single Window System within the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). For more details, one can go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.