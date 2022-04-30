KEAM 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Registration Form

KEAM 2022 Registration: The registration for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance exam will end on Saturday, April 30, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply and have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to apply by the deadline. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted in any case. According to official notification, examinations for Physics and Chemistry subjects will be held in the morning shift – from 10 am to 12:30 pm – and for the Mathematics paper, the test will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Recently, the exam was deferred by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The KEAM 2022 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 26, which will now be held on July 3, 2022. The official notice for postponement informed that the date has been postponed in order to avoid a clash with JEE Main. To be noted that KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admission to engineering, architecture, and medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala.

KEAM 2022 registration: Check application fees

Courses Application fees Engineering only General/OBC - 700

SC - 300

ST - Nil Architecture only General/OBC - 500

SC - 200

ST - Nil Engineering and Architecture Both General/OBC - 900

SC - 400

ST - Nil

KEAM 2022 registration: Follow these steps for registration

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates should go to the official website of KEAM (www.cee.kerala.gov.in).

Step 2: Complete the registration process by entering personal details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number, and registered email address.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to fill out the KEAM application form by providing details such as gender, nationality, nativity, valid ID proof details, and other information.

Step 4: Candidates also need to provide educational qualifications and reservation details (if applicable) in this step

Step 5: In the next step, they should save the scanned images and documents to their computer

Step 6: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees and click on submit

Candidates should know that KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 basis, with 50% of marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% of entrance examination results. Allotments are made through a Single Window System within the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). For more details, one can go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.