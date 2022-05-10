KVS Admissions 2022: 3rd Merit List For Class 1 Admission To Be Released Today

KVS Admissions 2022: As scheduled, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be releasing the third merit list for admission to KV Class 1 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Once Kendriya Vidyalaya 3rd list is released, parents and guardians will be able to check the same on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya education.gov.in/kvs. To be noted that the Sangathan released KVS Class 1 admission first merit list on May 3, 2022. The second merit list was out on May 6, 2022. Kendriya Vidyalayas announced that the third merit list will be out on May 10, 2022.

Official website mentions that the provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, must be done between May 6 and May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30, 2022. KVS 3rd list for class 1 admission can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Follow these steps to check KVS 3rd merit list online

Step 1: Go to the official website education.gov.in/kvs/

Step 2: On the homepage, parents or guardians will have to select the state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch they applied for

Step 3: Post clicking on it, the KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen. They should check the same and download it,

Step 4: Parents are advised to take its printout for future reference

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Documents to carry for admission