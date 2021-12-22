MHT CET Law Seat Allocation List Revised, Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test seat allocation 2021 of 5-year LLB has been revised. It has been released on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and State Common Entrance Test Cell has asked the candidates to share their seat acceptance again. Candidates who have appeared in the counselling can check the list by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the website llb5.hepravesh.in.

The cell has published the revised allotment letter as minority quota was left out during the process. Earlier the dual minority was also not considered for allocation. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on MHT CET Seat Allocation 2021. The MHT cell has taken these steps on receiving complaints from parents, students and other stakeholders.

The official notice on the website reads, "Candidates are requested to give their seat acceptance again from their own login. Those candidates, who have already paid Rs. 1000 as seat acceptance fee, will not have to pay again. Candidates are also requested to please download your revised allotment letter and inform to college."

MHT CET Seat Allocation 2021: Steps to check the 5-year LLB seat allocation list

Candidates will have to go to the official counselling portal of MH CET law 5-year LLB at llb5.hepravesh.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on link which reads 'MHT CET Seat Allocation 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter CAP ID and password

The seat allotment status will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check the same and take its printout of the allotment order for future reference

What after seat allotment?

The CET Cell has already released the MH CET law counselling instructions for round 1 of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP 2021. Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to accept the allotment and complete the admission process. Candidates should freeze the admission and apply for betterment.