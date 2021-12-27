MIT ADT University to offer Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science

PUNE, India, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, MIT Art, Design and Technology University teams up with AI Beehive to jointly run the Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science. Analysts predict that India will have more than 11 million job openings by 2026. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on December 23, 2021, between AI Beehive & MIT ADT University to cater to tech enthusiasts who wish to grab this golden opportunity and boost their careers to the next level.

MIT Art, Design & Technology University, under its MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT-FuSE) initiative, has introduced emerging technologies like Data Science, AI & ML, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, RPA, & SAP that will assist students, faculty, research scholars, working professionals and tech-enthusiasts in up-skilling and staying updated with the rapidly changing technology. This association is another step towards their vision of becoming a preferred world-class centre imparting quality education that meets the demands of the future world by presenting a ready-made platform for timely investment in skills development today for a better future tomorrow.

Dr. S.K.Singh, a PhD from IIT Roorkee, former associate professor of National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur and now the Advisory Board Member of AI-Beehive said that "Nowadays due to advancement in technology, everything is available at our fingertips. Although this is undeniably beneficial, it also comes with an overload of information. This abundance of information, without any guarantee of credibility, can increase the level of competition and be a roadblock in the success of career aspirants. Hence, teachers and institutions undertaking emerging technology training have the responsibility to guide students on the right information and ethical usage of technology." He conveyed his best wishes to the MIT FuSE and AI Beehive team.

Ms. Rupa Singh, Founder & CEO, said that "This MoU was a perfect match as both AI Beehive & MIT FuSE believe that along with consuming technology, the learner should be able to be a producer of technology and contribute to the society." She thinks that making technology graspable, a simplified approach towards it is essential and the Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science will have a Mindset, Concept and Application approach along with Experiential Learning & Industry Oriented Curriculum to help students understand it better and pursue their dream job in the data science field.

Mr. Arpit Yadav, Chief Technology Officer of AI beehive and a Research Scholar in Machine Learning, agrees that it's important to create awareness on ethical usage of technology. He said, "This is the best Sangam between a great vision and a great team, a team which thrives for transforming the life of a student to build a new technological revolution." Data is essential for any company because it allows them to make decisions based on trends, statistics, and facts. Because of the importance of data, data science has evolved into a multi-disciplinary profession. Candidates will benefit from the Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science by gaining the technical knowledge and abilities needed to survive and prosper in today's fast-paced technology world. The duration of the course will be 12 months, distributed over three trimesters, and the eligibility will be graduates from any stream with Mathematics at Class XII or equivalent. On successful completion of the program, the students will be awarded the Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science.

Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University, said, "Today, we have a massive influx of data scientists working in a variety of industries. This demand arose as a result of brands and businesses who need to use data effectively, which could be essential in stronger reach and returns. No wonder Data scientists are becoming increasingly important, and their increased demand in the job market has maximised its popularity with Gen Z." He has wished both AI Beehive and MIT FuSE for their initiative in creating awareness on ethical technology usage and facilitating the data scientists of tomorrow.

The first admission announcement was done by Dr. S.K.Singh and the details are available on the MIT-FuSE website.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director MIT FuSE, reiterated that, "The vision & mission of MIT-FuSE is transforming and helping individuals to become successful professionals who will impact tomorrow's economy." He emphasised the growing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation in the workplace, as well as the rise of remote workers and gig workers as a large segment of the workforce that will require constant up-skilling. Worldwide certifications are included in the PG Diploma Programs in order to meet skill-based job demands all over the world, which will surely help students, recent graduates, and working professionals overcome the loss of learning opportunities caused by the global pandemic. Dr. Atul Patil, Director at School of Holistic Development, MIT ADT University, Prof. Monika Bhoyar, Prof. Vilas Khedekar & Ms. Smruti Shelke also attended the MoU signing ceremony.

All programmes will be delivered through LMS and can be accessed via a web-based learning app. In January 2022, the next cohort of SAP, Data Science, Cybersecurity, AI/ML, Blockchain Technology, Robotic Process Automation, and Cloud Computing will begin.

To learn the future skills today for a better tomorrow, complete your applications today on www.mitfutureskills.org About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is "physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated". The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

