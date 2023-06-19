Mumbai University Admission 2023-24: 1st Merit List Out For Various Colleges, Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Mumbai University First Merit List 2023: Mumbai University is all set to release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions to its various colleges. The MU 1st list was scheduled to be released at 11 am on June 19. Several colleges have already released their list while some will release shortly. Candidates can check the merit list online by visiting the website of MU colleges.
Direct link for Mumbai University KC College 1st merit list
Direct link for Mumbai University HR College 1st merit list
Candidates whose names appear in the first list will have to do online verification of their documents and submit the fees. They will also have to submit the undertaking forms between June 20 and 27 by 3 pm. Check important dates here
Candidates will have to register for Mumbai University pre-enrollment to generate their registration number. They will then have to choose and apply for their desired colleges. This will be done completely online. As per the schedule, Mumbai University's first merit list will be out on June 19 and the students will have to confirm their admissions before June 27. The MU second merit list will be out on June 28 and the admission confirmation will have to be done by students by July 6. The third and final merit list will be released on July 6.
