Mumbai University Admission 2023-24: 1st Merit List Out For Various Colleges, Check Here

Mumbai University First Merit List 2023: Mumbai University is all set to release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions to its various colleges. The MU 1st list was scheduled to be released at 11 am on June 19. Several colleges have already released their list while some will release shortly. Candidates can check the merit list online by visiting the website of MU colleges.

Direct link for Mumbai University KC College 1st merit list

Direct link for Mumbai University HR College 1st merit list

Candidates whose names appear in the first list will have to do online verification of their documents and submit the fees. They will also have to submit the undertaking forms between June 20 and 27 by 3 pm. Check important dates here

Mumbai University Admissions 2023-24: Important Dates

Sale of Admission Forms (Online/Offline): May 27 to June 1, 2023, until 1:00 p.m.

Pre-Admission Online Enrollment: May 27 to June 1, 2023, until 1:00 p.m.

Online Submission of Admission Form (with Pre-Enrollment Forms - Mandatory): May 27 to June 12, 2023

Timing: Until 1:00 p.m.Note: In-house admission and minority quota admission are to be completed during this period.

First Merit List Announcement:Date: June 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m

.Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees (with Undertaker form)Duration: June 22 to June 27, until 3:00 p.m

Second Merit List Announcement: June 28, at 7:00 p.m

Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: June 30 to July 5, 2023, Until 3:00 p.m.

Third Merit List Announcement:Date: July 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: July 7 to July 10, 2023

Candidates will have to register for Mumbai University pre-enrollment to generate their registration number. They will then have to choose and apply for their desired colleges. This will be done completely online. As per the schedule, Mumbai University's first merit list will be out on June 19 and the students will have to confirm their admissions before June 27. The MU second merit list will be out on June 28 and the admission confirmation will have to be done by students by July 6. The third and final merit list will be released on July 6.