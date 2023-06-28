Mumbai University Admissions 2023: 2nd Merit List Releasing Today At 7 Pm, How To Check

Quick links:
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023: Mumbai University is all set to release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions to its various colleges. The MU 2nd list is scheduled to be released at 7 pm on June 28. Colleges will upload their respective merit lists on their official website. Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the colleges they have applied for.
Candidates whose names appear in the 2nd list will have to verify their documents online and submit the fees. They must also submit the undertaking forms between June 30 and July 5 by 5 pm. Check important dates here.
Candidates will have to register for Mumbai University pre-enrollment to generate their registration number. They will then have to choose and apply for their desired colleges. This will be done completely online. Mumbai University has already released the first merit list on June 19 and the students had to confirm their admissions before June 27. The third and final merit list will be released on July 6.
