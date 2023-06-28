Mumbai University Admissions 2023: 2nd Merit List Releasing Today At 7 Pm, How To Check

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2023: Mumbai University is all set to release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions to its various colleges. The MU 2nd list is scheduled to be released at 7 pm on June 28. Colleges will upload their respective merit lists on their official website. Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the colleges they have applied for.

Candidates whose names appear in the 2nd list will have to verify their documents online and submit the fees. They must also submit the undertaking forms between June 30 and July 5 by 5 pm. Check important dates here.

Mumbai University Admissions 2023-24: Important Dates

Sale of Admission Forms (Online/Offline): May 27 to June 1, 2023, until 1:00 p.m.

Pre-Admission Online Enrollment: May 27 to June 1, 2023, until 1:00 p.m.

Online Submission of Admission Form (with Pre-Enrollment Forms - Mandatory): May 27 to June 12, 2023

Timing: Until 1:00 p.m.Note: In-house admission and minority quota admission are to be completed during this period.

First Merit List Announcement:Date: June 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m

.Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees (with Undertaker form) Duration: June 22 to June 27, until 3:00 p.m

Second Merit List Announcement: June 28, at 7:00 p.m

Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: June 30 to July 5, 2023, Until 3:00 p.m.

Third Merit List Announcement:Date: July 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: July 7 to July 10, 2023.

Candidates will have to register for Mumbai University pre-enrollment to generate their registration number. They will then have to choose and apply for their desired colleges. This will be done completely online. Mumbai University has already released the first merit list on June 19 and the students had to confirm their admissions before June 27. The third and final merit list will be released on July 6.

Mumbai University admissions 2023: Documents required