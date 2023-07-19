NEET Counselling 2023: Revised Information Brochure Out, Registration Begins On July 20

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the online registrations for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-qualified candidates for MBBS/BDS/ B.Sc Nursing admissions to colleges under 15% All-India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country on July 20. MCC has released a revised information brochure for NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

" There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. All the 4 rounds shall be conducted online by MCC. The conversion of seats will be carried out during the Round 3 for AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities/Institutes, AIIMS, JIPMER, B.Sc. Nursing courses. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible Candidates belonging to the said Conversion Category have exhausted." the official notice reads.

Open seats-domicile free includes:

15% All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States

100% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN

AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India

JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal)

AMU Open

15% All India Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) viii. 15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC

Reservation Policy for 15% All India Quota seats:

Reservation Policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

Eligibility Condition for AIQ

The Candidate should have qualified NEET UG. Domicile free. As per norms of NMC

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Schedule