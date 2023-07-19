NEET Counselling 2023: Revised Information Brochure Out, Registration Begins On July 20

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the online registrations for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-qualified candidates for MBBS/BDS/ B.Sc Nursing admissions to colleges under 15% All-India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country on July 20. MCC has released a revised information brochure for NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in.
" There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. All the 4 rounds shall be conducted online by MCC. The conversion of seats will be carried out during the Round 3 for AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities/Institutes, AIIMS, JIPMER, B.Sc. Nursing courses. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible Candidates belonging to the said Conversion Category have exhausted." the official notice reads.
