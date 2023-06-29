NEET Counselling: Tamil Nadu DME Begins Registration For MBBS/BDS Admissions, Link Here

Directorate Of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has begun the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process for the 85% state quota seats. The application forms for admissions to MBBS/BDS degree courses in Tamil Nadu have also been released. NEET-qualified candidates can apply online at the official website- tnmedicalselection.net.

Applicants should be natives of Tamil Nadu. The counselling process has been started for the government and management quota. Candidates can apply online till 5 pm on July 10. A candidate can submit Tamil Nadu State 2023-2024 UG (MBBS/BDS) Government quota application form only once. He/She may apply for Management quota (If willing) separately.

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling: How to fill the application form