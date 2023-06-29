Last Updated:

NEET Counselling: Tamil Nadu DME Begins Registration For MBBS/BDS Admissions, Link Here

Directorate Of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has begun the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling.

Admissions
 
Directorate Of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has begun the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process for the 85% state quota seats. The application forms for admissions to MBBS/BDS degree courses in Tamil Nadu have also been released. NEET-qualified candidates can apply online at the official website- tnmedicalselection.net.

Applicants should be natives of Tamil Nadu. The counselling process has been started for the government and management quota. Candidates can apply online till 5 pm on July 10. A candidate can submit Tamil Nadu State 2023-2024 UG (MBBS/BDS) Government quota application form only once. He/She may apply for Management quota (If willing) separately.

Direct link to apply online

Read the prospectus for govt quota here

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling: How to fill the application form

  • Step 1: Visit the official website- tnmedicalselection.net
  • Step 2: Click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSES (GOVERNMENT QUOTA & MANAGEMENT QUOTA) 2023 - 2024 SESSION"
  • Step 3: Read the prospectus and then click on the online application link
  • Step 4: Register yourself by providing the required details
  • Step 5: Once registered, log in using your application number and password
  • Step 6: Fill out the form correctly and upload the necessary documents
  • Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees
  • Step 8: Download the application form for future reference

 

