NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling: The much-awaited schedule for NEET PG counselling has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per the schedule, the NEET PG counselling procedure will be conducted in four rounds. The entire counselling schedule is available on the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the registration procedure for the NEET-PG Counselling will begin on January 12, 2021. The Round 1 counselling procedure will continue till January 17, 2022. Candidates must take note that they first need to complete the registration procedure and then proceed to the further counselling steps that include selection and freeing of college preference from the options available till January 17, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022

Candidates will be able to take part in the verification process for round 1 from January 18 to January 19, 2022. After that, the seat allotment procedure would start on January 20 and 21. The results will be released on January 22, 2022.

After the first round of the counselling process ends, the second round of registration will start on February 3 and February 7, and the results will be released on February 12, 2022. The third round of counselling will start on February 24 and continue till February 28, 2022. The NEET PG counselling has been delayed four times, earlier due to the second wave of COVID-19 and then due to a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the new OBC and EWS reservation policies announced by the MCC and the Union government. However, the final decision announced by the Supreme Court on December 7, 2022, allowed the commission to start the NEET PG counselling process with a 27 percent OBC quota in the AQI quota and a 10 percent EWS quota.

