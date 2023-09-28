NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC To Release Round 3 Seat Allotment Today, See How To Check

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the third round seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 today, September 28. Once released, candidates who have registered for NEET PG counselling will be able to check the round 3 seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. MCC has already uploaded the provisional seat allotment list for round 3. The final list will be out soon.

Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results through the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates will have to upload their documents on the MCC portal on August 29. They will have to report to the allotted colleges before October 6. The NEET PG online stray vacancy round will begin on October 9. The registration window will close on October 11. Seat allotment results will be out on October 14. Candidates will have to report to the college between October 15 to 20.

How to check NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result 2023