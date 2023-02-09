NEET SS 2022: Eligibility Criteria For Mop-up Counselling Reduced To 20 Percentile

The Union Health Ministry has agreed to reduce the eligibility requirement for NEET-Super Specialty (SS) courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile. The decision was taken after consulting the matter with the National Medical Commission (NMC), officials said on Tuesday.

Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Specialty (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, they said.

The ministry has decided to conduct an additional mop-up round to fill the remaining vacant seats after the completion of two rounds of NEET-SS counselling 2022-23. The Council has conducted t he first two rounds of counselling session for NEET SS. The mop-up round counselling schedule has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website of NBE or MCC to stay updated about the schedule.

“The competent authorities of the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) in consultation with the NMC have decided to conduct an additional mop-up round… it may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of the NEET-SS 2022-23 counselling,” a letter sent by the Medical Counselling Committee to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) read.

NEET SS Revised cut-off scores

The revised cut-off scores for Anaesthesia group is 248 marks out of 600, for ENT it is 261, medical is 188, Microbiology is 264, Obstetrics and Gynecology is 305, Orthopaedics is 240, Paediatric is 217, Pathology is 255, Pharmacology is 250, Psychiatry is 320, Radiodiagnosis is 279, Respiratory medicine is 284 and Surgical group is 225 marks.

The eligible candidates for the additional round will be candidates scoring 20th percentile and above — in all subjects — in the NEET-SS 2022 examination conducted by the NBE. Therefore, it is requested to you to kindly share the data of eligible candidates…,” the official letter stated.

(With inputs from PTI).