NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-up Counselling Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today

Medical Council Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET SS seat allotment results for a special mop-up round of counselling 2022 today, February 17. The online registration process for the NEET SS counselling special mop-up round began on February 13. The last date to register for NEET SS Counselling is February 15. Candidates were allowed to fill/lock their choices of seats till February 16. Now, candidates are waiting for their NEET SS Special Mop-up round counselling seat allotment result.

MCC will upload the seat allotment results on the official website- mcc.nic.in. NEET SS special mop-up round of counselling was decided to be held after the eligibility criteria for NEET-Super Specialty (SS) courses were reduced from 50 percentile to 20 percentile. Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Specialty (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, MCC officials said last week.

How to check NEET SS seat allotment result 202

Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on NEET Super Specialty tab Now, click on the NEET SS Special mop-up round seat allotment result link A PDF file will open Check your name and roll number and download the file.

NEET SS special mop-up round of counselling

NEET SS stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to Super Specialty courses. It is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in India.

The NEET SS special mop-up round is a counselling round conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for admission to Super Specialty courses. This round is conducted after the completion of the regular counselling rounds and is intended to fill any remaining vacant seats in the Super Specialty courses.

After the registration process is completed, the MCC releases the merit list based on the choices filled by the candidates and the availability of seats. The candidates are then required to report to the allotted college within the specified time period and complete the admission formalities. The NEET SS score is used for admission to various medical colleges and hospitals in India offering Super Specialty courses.