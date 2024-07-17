sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:31 IST, July 17th 2024

MCC Prepares For NEET-UG Counselling, MBBS Colleges Asked To Enter Seat Matrix By July 20

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has urged medical colleges to submit their seat matrices on its official website, in preparation for NEET-UG counselling.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
MCC Prepares For NEET-UG Counselling, MBBS Colleges Asked To Enter Seat Matrix By July 20 | Image: PTI/representative
