sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Doctor Murder | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 08:51 IST, August 14th 2024

NEET-UG Counselling 2024: MCC To Begin Registration Today For AIQ MBBS, BDS Admissions, Full Details

NEET Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will initiate the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test UG Today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NEET-UG Counselling begins today
NEET-UG Counselling begins today | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:51 IST, August 14th 2024