Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List Out; Here's Direct Link

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The common allotment, direct and in-service (DIR/INS) for Odisha NEET PG Counselling Round 1, has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). All those candidates who have registered themselves for the Odisha NEET PG Counseling Round 1 can check their first allotment list by visiting the official website at dmetodisha.in. The seats have been distributed in-service and direct candidates in the ratio -- 50:50.

According to the official notice, the DMET is holding the Odisha PG counselling for medical seats in four rounds. The first two rounds will be held online, and the Odisha NEET PG mop-up and stray vacancy round will be conducted offline. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted college to complete the Odisha PG medical counselling process and the admission process. The last date to report to the allotted college is October 10 (5 pm). For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Odisha NEET PG Allotment List.

Odisha NEET PG Allotment List: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the Odisha NEET PG allotment list, candidates are required to visit the official website, atdmetodisha.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "PG Medical" option

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Notification" button.

Step 4: Open the PDF titled "Common Allotment of Candidates (DIR/INS) - 1st Round."

Step 5: Automatically, a PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's a direct link to check Odisha NEET PG Allotment List 2022 - Click here

