PM Modi launches Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday, where he launched a number of new projects and laid foundation stones for several development projects, including the inauguration of the integrated terminal building at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana, and 'Project Mission' 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

The Project 'Mission 100' of Vidyajyoti schools in Tripura is launched to strengthen and improve the quality of school education in the state by converting 100 existing high and higher secondary schools into state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. Through Project 'Mission 100', the government aims to cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to class XII.

The Vidyajyoti schools will be affiliated with the CBSE, and the project is expected to cost Rs 500 crores. The project stands on three main pillars: augmenting infrastructure, igniting minds, and blooming children. The schools under Mission 100 will provide holistic education and secondary school students' individualised learning outcomes and handholds towards chosen careers. Through this project, the government aims to improve the educational landscape of Tripura by providing an advanced education system to the students.

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 13 projects worth around Rs. 1850 crores and laid the foundation stone of 9 projects worth around Rs. 2950 crores in Imphal, Manipur today. The project launched by the Prime Minister aims to improve diverse sectors such as road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skill development, art, and culture, among others.

