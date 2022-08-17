SAMS Odisha Plus Two Merit List 2022 Released, Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Check

SAMS Odisha plus two merit list 2022: The Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha Plus Two Merit List has been released on August 17, 2022. Candidates can check the same on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. To be noted that this is the first merit list for plus two admissions. All those candidates who wish to take SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admissions can check the first merit list on the website of SAMS Odisha. In order to check the same, they will have to enter their login details such as application number, password etc. The direct link to check SAMS Odisha +2 merit list has also been attached.

With the merit list being released, candidates will have to move forward in the admission process for SAMS Odisha +2 2022. The admission process will begin on August 19 and will end on August 25, 2022. Students should know that only those who get shortlisted in the first merit list for SAMS Odisha +2 Admissions, will be able to proceed ahead with the admissions. Once the first merit list students' admission procedure gets over, second merit list release date will be announced.

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: At first, candidates will have to go to the official website – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage click on the link that reads SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the first merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through details mentioned on it, download the same and keep a copy for your own reference

Students note that the admission process will start on August 19, 2022. They will have to carry their photo ID, passing certificate, leaving certificate, Class 10 marksheet etc., for the admission process. For more details, they are free to go to the official website.