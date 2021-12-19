Tamil Nadu MBBS Admissions: Registration Beings Today, Here's How To Apply

Tamil Nadu MBBS Admissions: Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for MBBS Admission 2021 on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 7, 2022. The deadline for registration will end at 5 pm. For more information, candidates will have to go to the official website, tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

To be noted that the Selection Committee will not be responsible for the consequences resulting due to non-diligent follow-up of notices, notifications, and publications appearing on the websites regarding counselling. The rank list will be uploaded on the official websites, and candidates should know that the results will not be communicated individually. The steps to apply for Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021 have been mentioned here.

Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021: Step by step guide to apply

Candidates will have to go the official website of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the ‘Notifications’ section

Candidates will then have to click on the link which reads Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021.

Candidates will then have to enter personal details and then log in through email ID and password

Candidates will have to fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and click ‘Submit’.

Candidates will have to take its printout for future reference

Official notice reads, "Candidates are advised to read the prospectus carefully before applying. For any queries regarding registration, candidates must reach out to the help desk at 98842 24648 / 98842 24649 / 98842 24745 / 98842 24746. Keep following the official website to get more updates on Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021"

With 17 new medical colleges – government, private and deemed universities – Tamil Nadu will add 2,350 MBBS seats to the seat matrix during admission in 2021. With this, the state will have 69 medical colleges offering 10,375 MBBS seats – the highest in the country, according to the National Medical Council website. The state has 37 government colleges offering 5,125 seats, which are attached to government hospitals.