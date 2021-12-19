Tamil Nadu MBBS Admissions: Registration Beings Today, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Tamil Nadu MBBS Admissions: Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for MBBS Admission 2021 on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 7, 2022. The deadline for registration will end at 5 pm. For more information, candidates will have to go to the official website, tnhealth.tn.gov.in.
To be noted that the Selection Committee will not be responsible for the consequences resulting due to non-diligent follow-up of notices, notifications, and publications appearing on the websites regarding counselling. The rank list will be uploaded on the official websites, and candidates should know that the results will not be communicated individually. The steps to apply for Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021 have been mentioned here.
Official notice reads, "Candidates are advised to read the prospectus carefully before applying. For any queries regarding registration, candidates must reach out to the help desk at 98842 24648 / 98842 24649 / 98842 24745 / 98842 24746. Keep following the official website to get more updates on Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021"
With 17 new medical colleges – government, private and deemed universities – Tamil Nadu will add 2,350 MBBS seats to the seat matrix during admission in 2021. With this, the state will have 69 medical colleges offering 10,375 MBBS seats – the highest in the country, according to the National Medical Council website. The state has 37 government colleges offering 5,125 seats, which are attached to government hospitals.
“We have got permission for all the 11 new colleges we had applied for with this we will be able to add 1,450 MBBS seats this year. This is the biggest addition to the seat matrix we have made in one year. We also have permission to add 50 more seats to the existing government Coimbatore medical college,” said director of medical education Dr R Narayanababu.