Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till July 17

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has extended the registration deadline for NEET PG counselling under the state quota. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling registration deadline has been extended to July 17. Earlier, the window was scheduled to close on July 13. Aspirants can apply online at the official website of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net. The decision has been taken considering the representations received from candidates.

"It is informed that as many representations have been received from candidates it is proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications in PG DEGREE (MD/MS & DIPLOMA) /DNB BOARD SPECIALITY POST MBBS, POST DIPLOMA AND POST MBBS 2 YEARS DIPLOMA / MDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session. Hence, the period for online submission of applications is extended up to 17.07.2023 at 5.00 pm, considering requests from candidates," the official notice reads.

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration link given on the home page.

Register yourself by providing the correct information as required

Log in using your registration number

Fill out the registration form for TN NEET PG counselling

Upload the required documents

Pay the fees and submit.

Direct link to register for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission in Post Graduate Degree / Diploma Courses, they have to qualify the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-NEET PG2023 conducted by the National Board of Examination. Candidates should be Citizens of India and should have undergone MBBS course including the entire Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship(CRMI) period in the State of Tamil Nadu. Click here to read the prospectus.