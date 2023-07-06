Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling Registration Begins, Direct Link, Steps, Full Details Here

Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, Tamil Nadu started NEET PG counselling registration process for state quota on July 6. Candidates who wish to apply for admission to a postgraduate degree or diploma courses in colleges of Tamil Nadu can apply for counselling. The last date to apply is July 13. Aspirants can apply online at the official site of DMER, TN- tnmedicalselection.net.

Eligibility Criteria

NEET MDS: Candidates who have cleared NEET PG can only apply for counselling. While in Tamil Nadu, the candidates should obtain minimum of marks at 50thpercentileforthe General Category in NEET MDS 2023. Candidates who have cleared their BDS Examination and completed/completing the CRMI period on or before 30.06.2023 are only eligible to apply. The registration with NMC / erstwhile Dental Council of India or State Dental Council is necessary and its documentary proof should be furnished by the candidates at the time of counseling/ admission. Candidates should possess BDS Degree.

PG Degree/ Diploma in management quota including NRI of Self-Financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

Candidates should be Indian Origin settled in foreign countries. OR Candidates who were born in foreign countries and whose parents are of Indian Origin. OR Children of Indian citizen whose parents stay abroad for employment, business OR Children of Indian citizens whose parents are deputed abroad by Public Sector Undertaking OR Children of the Official of the Central/State Government on deputation to abroad b) The candidates seeking admission to NRI Quota should have valid Indian passport. c) Admission under the Non-Resident of India scheme may be made on the basis of the marks obtained in the Qualifying Examination as prescribed. d) The seats under NRI quota should be utilized by the bonafide NRI’s only and for their children or wards.

Candidates who have cleared their MBBS Examination and completed/completing the CRMI period on or before 12.08.2023 are only eligible to apply.

Candidates who are completing their Diploma courses before 31.03.2023 are eligible to apply for Post Graduate Degree Courses in the same academic year of 2023-2024

PG Degree/ Diploma in govt colleges

Candidates should be Citizens of India and should have undergone MBBS course including the entire Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship(CRMI) period in the State of Tamil Nadu.

While in Tamil Nadu, the candidates should obtain a minimum of marks at 50th percentile for the General Category in NEET PG 2023

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling