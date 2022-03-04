UP NEET PG Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Check Official Notice

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The round 2 seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility and Cumulation Entrance Test UG 2021 counselling has been postponed. According to the official notification released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, the counselling result for the UP NEET-PG is postponed until further orders. Medical aspirants can check the notification by visiting the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in. Candidates must be aware that the round 2 seat allotment result has been extended due to some discrepancies in the All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling.

Earlier, seat allotment results were supposed to be released on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The authorities have put a hold on the entire admission process for round 2. The counselling authority will announce further details on the official website in due course of time. All the details related to UP NEET PG Counselling are available on the official website -upneet.gov.in. Here's the official notification regarding postponement of Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed - Click here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 | Official Notice

UP NEET PG Counselling: Check important dates

Events Dates Round 2 Seat Allotment (old date) March 3, 2022. New date To be announced soon

UP NEET PG Counselling: More details

Apart from the postponement of NEET PG Counseling 2022, the authority has also released another notification on UP NEET PG Counselling 2021, informing candidates about their allotments. Candidates can check the NEET PG allotment notification by clicking on the direct link provided here. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more updates.

