WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Begins, Check Application Steps Here

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has started the application process for WBJEE counselling 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can get themselves registered for the WBJEE counselling now. They need to register at wbjeeb.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Only those who cleared the written exam are eligible to apply and participate in the counselling process.

In order to get themselves registered, candidates will have to upload required documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats. The schedule highlights that the registration, fee payment, and choice filling will remain open till September 1, 2022.

Candidates should know that the WBJEE Counselling registration is mandatory for counselling and admission. The counselling registration fee is Rs 500, which is not refundable. In order to apply for counselling, candidates will have to be ready with their application number/roll number and rank. The WBJEE result was released on June 17, 2022. Candidates can check the same on official website.

WBJEE 2022: Check counselling details here

Phase 1 counselling will be conducted for WBJEE-2022 rank holders for admission into Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses.

Phase 2 counselling will be held for WBJEE 2022 rank holders for admission into Architecture course and for JEE Mains rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE main candidates in various courses.

WBJEE 2022: Here is how to apply for counselling

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration link

Step 3: In the next window, candidates will have to get themselves registered by entering the WBJEE 2022 roll number and password

Step 4: Then they should pay the counselling fee

Step 5: Candidates should select the institution and courses of their choice

Documents required for WBJEE counselling 2022