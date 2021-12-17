Last Updated:

WBPSC Clerkship Exam: Computer Type Test Date Released; Check Details

WBPSC Clerkship Exam: Candidates can check all the information related to the examination by visiting the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC

WBPSC Clerkship Exam: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an important notice regarding the computer type test. Candidates can check all the information related to the examination by visiting the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in. This year a total of 9693 candidates would appear in the written test, which will be conducted under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

As per the official information, the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2019 for Part I has been scheduled to be held on January 25, 2022. The type test will be held under COVID measures and candidates will be called on the basis of the ratio 1:1:4 against the vacancies in the respective categories. Candidates must note that they can appear for the skill test only after completing the document verification procedure, which will be conducted via online mode.

Direct Link 

  • To download the PDF comprising the names of candidates who would be appearing for the test, they can click on the direct link given here.

WBPSC: Computer Type Test | Check Dates

  • Events
  • Dates
  • Candidates can upload documents from

 
  • December 22, 2021
  • Last date to upload documents
  • January 5, 2022
  • WBPSC Computer Type Test 

 
  • January 22, 2022

WBPSC Clerkship Exam | Document verification | More details

Candidates must log in using their credentials such as application number date of birth and then submit the necessary documents. At the time of verification, candidates will have to present documents such as identity proof, passport-sized photographs, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, Madhyamik admit card, or any equivalent examination admit card that shows the date of birth among other documents.

