West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For Round 1 Begins Tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The West Bengal National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling will begin on October 22 at 4 pm. As of now, the authorities have released a tentative timetable for the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round on the official website. All those candidates who want to register for WB NEET UG counselling can do so by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the last date for the West Bengal NEET UG counselling registration fee payment is October 25.

According to the schedule, round 1 of the provisional seat allotment results for the verified candidates will be released on October 28 at 6 pm. The final list of successfully verified candidates will be available on October 29. Candidates have to report at the allotted institute with the requisite original documents. The college fee is on November 2, 3, and 4.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of West Bengal NEET - wbmcc.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on UG Dental and Medical Counselling.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter the required credentials, including NEET roll numbers and application numbers.

Step 4: Then, log in and fill out the application form, upload the specified documents, and pay the registration fees.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must go through the details and submit the form.

