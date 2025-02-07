AFCAT 2025 Admit Card Today At afcat.cdac.in, Check Details Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 exam today, February 7. Candidates who have registered can download their AFCAT 2025 admit cards from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The admit cards will be available for download starting at 5 pm. To access their admit cards, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

The AFCAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on February 22 and 23, 2025, with a duration of two hours. The registration period closed on December 31, and the correction facility was available until January 12.

AFCAT 2025 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit them.

Step 4: Your AFCAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Double-check all the information on the admit card for accuracy.

Step 6: Download the admit card and print a copy for your records.

The AFCAT 2025 recruitment aims to fill 336 vacancies. Candidates must bring their admit card on exam day as they won't be permitted to take the exam without it.