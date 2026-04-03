'AI for Education, AI in Education': Dharmendra Pradhan Launches CBSE’s New Curriculum on Computational Thinking & AI for Classes III–VIII

New Delhi: In a significant move to prepare India’s young learners for the digital future, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan today launched the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) groundbreaking curriculum on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students of Classes III to VIII.

The launch event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, was attended by Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, along with senior officials including Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Department of Higher Education Dr Vineet Joshi; CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh; NCERT Director Dinesh Prakash Saklani, and representatives from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathans.

Addressing the gathering, Dharmendra Pradhan described the new curriculum as a transformative step towards future-ready learning, introduced right at the beginning of the academic year. “This initiative formally brings structured AI education into the school ecosystem at scale,” he said. The curriculum is supported by structured modules, comprehensive teacher handbooks, and robust student assessment frameworks, ensuring systematic and early exposure to emerging technologies.

The Minister emphasised that the curriculum is aligned with the vision of “AI for Education, AI in Education”, marking a decisive shift towards augmented learning. It aims to nurture critical thinking, design orientation, and a culture of innovation among young minds. “As India’s leadership in technology-driven computing gains global recognition, this curriculum will empower our students to meaningfully engage with and shape the digital future,” Pradhan added.

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He congratulated CBSE and NCERT for institutionalising this forward-looking framework and advancing a more adaptive, technology-integrated education ecosystem in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Preparing Students as Creators, Not Just Users of Technology

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of the world shaped by artificial intelligence. “Education must now prepare young minds not just for a changing world, but for a world that will change in ways we cannot yet predict,” he said.

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Chaudhary stressed that AI is already reshaping how knowledge is created, decisions are made, and economies function.

“By introducing computational thinking from an early stage, we are laying the foundation for a generation that can learn, unlearn, and re-learn continuously, navigate uncertainty with confidence, and transform disruption into opportunity,” he added.

He described the initiative as a national investment in human capability, fully aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, to equip India’s learners not only for the jobs of tomorrow but to shape the ideas, systems, and solutions that will define the future of the world.

Key Features of the New CT & AI Curriculum

The CBSE curriculum on Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence will be rolled out from the academic session 2026-27 for Classes III to VIII. Its primary goal is to develop AI-ready learners by building strong foundations in computational thinking skills such as logical reasoning, problem-solving, pattern recognition, and data interpretation.

Through this curriculum, students will:

--Understand the role and everyday applications of Artificial Intelligence

--Develop digital literacy and responsible use of technology

--Nurture innovation, critical thinking, and ethical decision-making

The curriculum draws its learning standards directly from the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and follows a phased approach--introducing Computational Thinking first as the intellectual backbone for deeper AI learning in higher classes.

Playful and Experiential Learning Approach

Learning under the new curriculum will be activity-based and fun-oriented, moving away from traditional rote methods. Students will engage in math games, puzzles, hands-on exercises with specialised worksheets, visual interpretation of charts and diagrams, and collaborative group tasks. Teachers will guide learners to break down complex problems into smaller, manageable parts while encouraging peer discussions.

Competency-Based Assessment

Assessment will focus on continuous and qualitative evaluation rather than memorisation. Tools include CT-based puzzles, interactive group activities, and a Teacher Observation Journal to track each student’s progress in applying knowledge creatively and solving problems effectively.

Relevance in Today’s World

Experts believe that introducing Computational Thinking and AI at this foundational stage is essential for positioning Indian students as future-ready digital citizens. It builds cognitive capacities, fosters interdisciplinary learning by connecting Mathematics, Science, and Humanities, and prepares children to use data ethically and effectively in the modern workplace.