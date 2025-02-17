AIBE 19 Result 2024, to be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details Here

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to announce the results for the All-India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) soon on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can access the final answer key and download their AIBE 19 scorecards by logging in with their application number and password.

The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22 in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm. This three-hour exam evaluates the eligibility of law graduates to practice law in India. AIBE 19 was conducted offline, using pen and paper mode for the eligibility test.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and click on the 'AIBE 19 result' link once it is released.

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and click 'submit'.

Step 5: Your AIBE 19 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result, download it, and print a copy for your records.

AIBE 19 Exam 2024:

Based on past trends, the council plans to release the AIBE 19 results on its official portal in February. The results will include details like the candidate’s name, enrollment number, result status, name of the father or husband, roll number, photograph, signature, qualifying marks, and marks obtained by the candidates.