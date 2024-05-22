Advertisement

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) MBA exam 2024 on May 22. Candidates appearing for the exam, scheduled for May 25, can now download their admit cards from the official website atmaaims.com.

To download the ATMA admit card, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

How to Download ATMA Admit Card 2024:

Go to the official ATMA AIMS website at atmaaims.com/login.aspx. Navigate to the candidate login tab. Choose the exam day from the options provided. Enter your PID number and password. Click on the 'Print E-Admit Card' button and carefully review the instructions displayed on the screen. Confirm your agreement by typing 'Yes' in the designated box at the bottom of the page. Finally, click on the 'Print Admit Card' button. Your ATMA admit card for 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Save and print it for the exam day.

The ATMA 2024 exam will be conducted online in a computer-based format, lasting for 3 hours and comprising 180 questions. The paper includes six sections: analytical reasoning skill - 1, analytical reasoning skill - 2, verbal skills - 1, verbal skills - 2, quantitative skills - 1, quantitative skills - 2. All questions will be in multiple-choice format, with candidates receiving 1 mark for each correct response and no deduction for incorrect answers.

Candidates must use their registration number and password to download the admit card. The ATMA 2024 exam will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM, and results are expected to be announced on May 30, 2024.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official ATMA AIMS website.