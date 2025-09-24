Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Know How to Download

Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release the admit cards for the Agniveer Vayu recruitment exam shortly. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

If you have successfully registered for the Agniveer Vayu exam 2025, you can download your admit card using your login details. According to the official website, the Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 will be released 24 to 48 hours before your exam date.

Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2: Now, click on "Candidate Login."

Step 3: Type in your username and password, then click "Submit."

Step 4: Your Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 will show up.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2025:

The Indian Air Force has released the Agniveer Vayu 02/2026 Exam City Details, providing important information about the exam centres and their locations.

Candidates can now access their Exam City Slip 2025, which includes key details such as the exam city, reporting time, and shift. It's important to check this information carefully. The specific exam venue can only be confirmed on the final admit card. It is advised to double-check the exact address on your admit card before travelling.

About Agniveer Vayu Exam 2025: