AISSEE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in, Apply Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently opened the application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 on exams.nta.ac.uk.

The deadline for candidates to make necessary corrections to their application forms for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 is today, January 28, 2025. To edit their forms online, candidates must log in using their application number and password before the deadline.

AISSEE 2025 Application: How to Make Corrections

Step 1: Visit the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.uk/AISSEE.

Step 2: Navigate to the candidate login link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details, including your application number and password.

Step 4: Update the necessary information in your application form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the fee and submit your changes.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in residential schools affiliated with CBSE and taught in English.