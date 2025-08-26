All Schools To Remain Shut From 27 to 30 August In Punjab Amid Heavy Rains

Punjab: The Punjab government has decided to shut down schools for four days, beginning from Wednesday, due to heavy rains and flood threat. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister, announced the closure on X. "All government and private primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30 due to the continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days and the Meteorological Department's forecast of more heavy rain in the coming days," he stated.

Villages in a number of the state's districts have been submerged by the two days of nonstop rain. The past several days have seen a lot of rain, and the meteorological department has forecast more rain in the coming days. Large tracts of farmland in villages along the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal canals, are in cluster due to high rainfall in their plain areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, as well as continuous rains in Punjab.

Village issues in a number of Punjabi districts have been made worse by the excess water released from the Pong and Bhakra dams. The districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Hoshiarpur are the most severely impacted villages.