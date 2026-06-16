Another NEET Paper Leak? Viral X Thread Claims Re-NEET 2026 Questions Are Already Out, NTA Fires Back

New Delhi: With just days left for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, fresh allegations of a question paper leak came to light online, raising concern among medical aspirants already grappling with uncertainty after the exam controversy.

The claims came from a viral thread on X posted on June 15, in which a user claimed that the upcoming Re-NEET 2026 question paper had already been leaked and was circulating through underground networks. The post immediately gathered popularity, triggering a public response from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

What Did The Viral Thread Claim?

In a five-part thread, the user tagged the National Testing Agency and claimed he had been attempting to alert authorities about the alleged breach for several days.

“(1/4) ReNeet 2026 exam has been leaked. Thank you @NTA_Exams and @dpradhanbjp. Since June 12, I notified you through private DMs, and on June 13, I made a public post as well. From that date until today, you have not addressed any of my requests to deal with these leakers."

Advertisement

The user further alleged that a specific "draft" version of the exam paper was being openly circulated through Telegram groups, including a channel identified as nta_insiderbackup.

“(2/4) Attached is proof that the “DRAFT" version of the NEET exam is being openly distributed in public Telegram channels. I am sure @NTA_Exams is aware of this, yet despite knowing about it, you have failed to take any action against it."

Advertisement

“(3/4) Further confirmation comes from DMs. I was shown transaction details related to the NEET exam, (of Before May3rd) indicating the paper had been compromised. I also screenshoted some of the evidence using another phone, but I am not sharing those images to protect my privacy"

The thread also attempted to link the alleged leak network to individuals recently arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

“(4/5) In a post made just a few hours ago ( https://t.me/ntainsider2026/31 ), they directly admit to knowing the individuals arrested by @Sog_Rajasthan today. They also claim to have worked alongside them to secure exams and participated in their resale."

In the final post, the user urged authorities to act against the Telegram channel and claimed the lack of action strengthened his concerns.

“(5/5) With all due respect, no action has been taken so far, which has forced me to write a detailed account of the events that occurred. Please take steps to have this removed: https://t.me/nta_insiderbackup ASAP. The lack of action suggests my concerns are valid."

NTA Responds With A One-Line Rebuttal

As the allegations spread across social media and sparked discussion among students preparing for the re-examination, the NTA responded directly in the thread.

The agency's official X handle rejected the claims outright, posting: “Please dont spread fake images and try to mislead students." The response came as users began closely examining the screenshots and documents shared as evidence by the whistleblower. According to several students online, the alleged proof contained inconsistencies and raised questions about its authenticity.

Jitu Yadav Questions NTA's Response

The controversy drew further attention when Jitu Yadav weighed in on the agency's denial, questioning how the NTA was able to dismiss the material so quickly.

Responding to the NTA's comment, he wrote, “Firstly, this raises questions about NTA’s integrity, how does a Twitter admin somehow knows the content of the actual paper ? ( seems unlikely). Second, NTA said the same thing after the first leak too, until it became widely known that the paper was leaked? What supports this?”

Telegram Access Restricted Until June 22

Meanwhile, authorities have taken a new approach to prevent both legitimate leaks and the proliferation of false leak accusations.

The Central Government has temporarily blocked Telegram access in India until June 22 and asked the platform to disable its message editing capability. According to law enforcement, cheating syndicates have previously used Telegram's edit function to put actual question papers into old chats after a test, making it appear as if the papers had been shared beforehand.