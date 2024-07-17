Published 16:53 IST, July 17th 2024
Answers Written on Blackboard! Flying Squad Busts Mass Cheating in Rajasthan Board Exam
A vigilance squad from the Rajasthan Education Department uncovered a massive cheating operation during the Rajasthan State Open School exams.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Flying Squad Busts Mass Cheating in Rajasthan Board Exam | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:53 IST, July 17th 2024