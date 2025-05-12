AP SSC 2025 Supplementary Hall Tickets Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

AP SSC 2025 Supplementary Admit Card 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IASE) 2025. Students who have registered for the exams can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC Result 2025 was recently declared, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Out of 6,14,459 students who took the exam, 4,98,585 successfully passed. Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass rate at 93.90%, while Alluri Seetharamaraju district had the lowest performance.

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link to download the AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025:

The AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will take place from May 19 to 28, giving students another chance to improve their results. These exams cover important subjects like languages, science, maths, and social studies.