The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) is now open. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website, [aptet.apcfss.in](https://aptet.apcfss.in/), with the deadline set for February 18.

AP TET 2024: Important Dates

- Notification: February 8

- Fee Payment Window: February 8 to 17

- Application Window: February 8 to 18

- Mock Test: February 19

- Hall Tickets: From February 23 onwards

- Exam Dates: February 27 to March 9

- Provisional Answer Key: March 10

- Objection Window Open Till: March 11

- Final Answer Key: March 13

- AP TET Result Date: March 14

How to Apply for AP TET 2024:

1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

2. Open the link for payment.

3. Complete the examination fee payment and log in.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Upload the required documents.

6. Download the finally submitted application form.

7. Save a copy for future reference.

Click here to apply online.

Aspirants are encouraged to adhere to the specified dates for a smooth application process. The AP TET 2024 is a crucial step for candidates aiming to secure a teaching position in Andhra Pradesh.