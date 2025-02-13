APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Released At psc.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that starting today, February 13, 2025, candidates who have qualified for the Group 2 Mains Examination can download their hall tickets. These admit cards are accessible on the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two shifts: Paper I from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper II from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, using an offline, objective-type format. Candidates must bring their hall tickets on the exam day. To prevent any last-minute problems, candidates should visit their assigned exam venues ahead of time.

APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the APPSC's official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Hall Ticket" or "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link specific to the Group 2 Mains Examination 2025.

Step 4: Provide your registration number, date of birth, or other required credentials as requested.

Step 5: After entering your details, click the “Submit” button to access your hall ticket.

Step 6: Review all information on the hall ticket, such as your name, exam date, time, and venue.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and print it out for your records. Make sure the printout is clear and readable.

Direct Link to Download - APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025