Arizona State University Plans AI-Enhanced Education Partnerships in India

Arizona State University (ASU) is aiming to expand its presence in India through collaborations with universities and exploring the possibility of establishing an advanced, AI-enhanced "agentic" university in the country, announced university President Michael M. Crow.

According to reports, Crow mentioned that ASU has already formed partnerships with five Indian universities—Chitkara University (Punjab), Shiv Nadar University (Greater Noida), Anurag University (Hyderabad), RV University (Bengaluru), and Rajalakshmi Engineering College (Chennai).

ASU plans to further expand its network by collaborating with up to 10 institutions, offering Indian students opportunities for dual-degree programs and access to advanced digital learning resources.

Reflecting on India's New Education Policy (NEP) and revised University Grants Commission (UGC) norms allowing foreign universities to establish campuses in the country, Crow stated, "we are exploring the possibility of creating a new, ultra-modern, AI-enhanced ‘agentic’ university in India. This initiative would harness ASU's advanced educational technologies developed over the past 15 years."

ASU has not yet confirmed the establishment of a fully independent campus. Crow mentioned that ASU hosts nearly 7,000 Indian students at its US campus, making India its largest source of international students, with thousands more enrolled in ASU-affiliated centres across India.

Crow also pointed out that while India has made “unbelievable progress” in education over the last 75 years, there remains a need for increased research output and innovation.

Crow reaffirmed ASU’s belief in the growing ties between India and the US, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on education and technology-driven development.

"As the world’s two largest democracies, India and the US naturally collaborate in education and innovation. Strengthening these partnerships can drive progress for both nations," he stated.