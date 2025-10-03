Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches NIELIT Digital University to Boost High-Quality Digital Education, Inaugurates Five New Centres

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched the NIELIT Digital University (NDU). This new platform is designed for democratising access to high-quality digital education in emerging technologies.

The new platform will offer specialist courses focused on industry needs, covering cutting-edge technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), Cybersecurity, Data Science, Semiconductors, and related subjects. It will use flexible digital learning methods and provide access to virtual laboratories to ensure young people gain skills ready for the future.

Additionally, during the launch event, the Minister virtually inaugurated five new NIELIT centres located in Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Lunglei (Mizoram), and Daman (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu). The creation of these new centres is expected to make technical education more accessible, particularly for those living in remote or previously underserved areas.

During the event, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "Three years ago, the decision was made to set up a Digital University. We had several options, but we chose NIELIT as the best partner. Our next step must be to create a list of 500 industry partners. These partners don't have to be limited to just the electronics or IT sectors. Today, these technologies are used in nearly every industry. Our main goal should be to train students to meet the specific requirements of any sector that uses electronics and IT. For example, the electronics manufacturing industry has already grown to be worth a massive Rs 13 lakh crore. I am absolutely confident that NIELIT will reach even greater achievements very soon."

NIELIT Digital University Platform

The NIELIT Digital University Platform (ndu.digital) was developed with a clear goal: to build a world-class system for digital learning that is available to everyone, affordable, and focused on helping people find jobs.

Its main purpose is to make high-quality digital education accessible to all, support national initiatives like Digital India, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and Skill India, and prepare a globally competitive workforce in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Cyber Security, and Cloud Computing.

The platform offers courses that are approved by NCVET and aligned with the NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework). These courses allow for credit transfer via the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), and they feature industry-linked content, virtual laboratories, learning in multiple languages, and certified digital qualifications. Using AI-powered tools such as career guidance, virtual mentors, interview practice, and interactive lessons, the platform aims to empower learners across India, with a target of reaching 40 lakh (4 million) learners by 2030.

About NIELIT

The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is an independent scientific body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. It has been a leading organisation in promoting digital literacy and developing skills.

With a large network that includes 56 NIELIT centres, over 750 approved institutes, and more than 9,000 support centres, NIELIT has trained and certified millions of students in new and emerging technologies within the Electronics and Information Communication Technology (E&ICT) sector.

The Ministry of Education has recently granted NIELIT the status of a "Deemed to be University" in a special category. Its main campus is in Ropar (Punjab), with eleven other main campuses in cities like Aizawl, Agartala, Calicut, Patna, and Srinagar. Through this university status, NIELIT aims to transform higher education in the E&ICT field by making use of digital technology.