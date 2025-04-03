Assam Government Introduces 3 Tribal Languages in School Curriculums

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has made an important move to preserve and promote indigenous languages by introducing Deori and Tiwa languages in Lower Primary (LP) schools across the state. Starting from the academic session of 2025-2026, students from the Deori and Tiwa communities will now receive education in their mother tongue from an early age.

According to a notification from the Department of School Education on April 2, 28 LP schools will be designated as 'Deori Medium Lower Primary Schools' and 98 LP schools as 'Tiwa Medium Lower Primary Schools'. This decision is aimed at promoting linguistic and cultural preservation and helping children learn better in their native language.

The initiative has been widely praised by linguistic and cultural organizations, as it reinforces Assam's commitment to protecting its indigenous heritage and ensuring inclusive education for all communities. Assam's Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma , tweeted in support, saying that the new policy aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the importance of mother-tongue education for effective learning.

"It's heartening to share that starting this academic year more, than 300 schools will offer Mising, Tiwa and Deori as mediums of classroom instruction. Preserving our ancient indigenous languages for the future generations has been one of our key priorities, and NEP 2020 has accelerated this endeavour." he wrote in the tweet.

Know More About the Mising, Tiwa, and Deori Languages:

1. Mising: Spoken by the Mising community, primarily found in Assam's northern and eastern parts. The language belongs to the Tibeto-Burman language family and is an essential part of the region’s tribal heritage.



2. Tiwa: Also known as Lalung, Tiwa is spoken by the Tiwa tribe, primarily in the Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts. It belongs to the Bodo-Kachari language family and is an integral part of the Tiwa people’s cultural identity.

3. Deori: The Deori language, spoken by the Deori tribe, is mainly found in the Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts. It belongs to the Sino-Tibetan language family and is a crucial part of the tribal community's tradition and heritage.