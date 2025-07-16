Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released at dme.assam.gov.in, Check Details Here

Assam NEET UG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for state quota seats. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.

Online registration for counselling will start on July 24, 2025, and will remain open until July 29, 2025, with the deadline set for 11:55 PM. This round of counselling is meant for candidates applying under state quota seats, including those in the general, PwD, reserved, and special categories.

Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at dme.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Register using your NEET roll number, along with your personal and contact details.

Step 3: Fill in all the required fields carefully, ensuring the information matches your NEET records.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents, including scanned copies of certificates as per the admission guidelines.

Step 5: Review all the entered details, submit the form before the deadline, and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

The first round of Assam NEET UG 2025 counselling will begin with online registration from July 24 to July 29. Only those candidates whose names appear in the Assam State Provisional Merit List will be eligible to take part in this round.

Registration: July 24 to July 29, 2025

Choice Filling: July 30 to August 2, 2025

Choice Locking: August 2, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: August 3 to 5, 2025

Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2025