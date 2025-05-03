Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2025: Check Eligibility, and How to Apply Online for 500 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for the post of Office Assistant. The online application process, including fee payment, will be till May 23, 2025. There are a total of 500 vacancies available. Applicants must be between 18 and 26 years of age.

The position involves routine duties typically assigned to subordinate staff. The bank has released a detailed notification PDF for the recruitment of Office Assistant (Peon) posts. You can find the full notification attached below for reference.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18 to 26 years, i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.05.2007 (both dates inclusive).

Education Qualification: Passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C/ Matriculation)

Language Proficiency: The candidate should be proficient in the Local language of the respective State/Union Territory. This means the candidate should be able to read, write, and speak in the local language of the area they wish to apply for.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories, and Rs 100 for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS, and women candidates.

Fees can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or other available payment methods through the online payment gateway.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Cut-off Scores

Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks in each section as well as in the overall online test. Shortlisting will be based on the number of vacancies in the State/UT applied for, the marks obtained in the test, and the cut-off marks set by the Bank for each section and the total score.

Final selection will be based on state-wise and category-wise merit lists, prepared using the marks scored in the online test.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official Bank of Baroda careers page at bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and look for the latest job openings.

Step 2: Register by creating a new account on the website.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with accurate details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents as per the instructions.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online using the available payment options.

Step 6: Review your application and submit it before the last date.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Peon Salary 2025:

The starting basic salary for the Office Assistant (Peon) position is Rs 19,500. It increases over time through regular increments, as per the pay scale defined under the Bank’s subordinate staff cadre.

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Peon Roles and Responsibilities: