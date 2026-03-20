Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 on SarkariResult.com.cm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates are given here! The Bihar School Examination Board will publish the BSEB Matric Result 2026 on its official portals. Over 15 lakh students participated in the Bihar Board 10th 2026 exam. As per the multiple reports, the result preparation process is nearly complete, and the Bihar Board 10th Result is expected to be published by the end of March 2026. The BSEB 10th Result 2026 link will be shared on the Sarkari Result official website after the result declaration.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted from 17 to 25 February 2026. Students can view their results using their roll number and roll code. The BSEB 10th Result link will be made available online soon. Read ahead to know the latest news on the Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10 through this article.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Result is Expected in the last week of March

The Bihar Board Matric Exam was organised from 17 to 25 February 2026. Students who have participated in this exam are eagerly awaiting the result declaration. As per current speculation, the BSEB could announce both 10th results by the end of March, similar to last year. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 will also highlight the list of toppers, pass percentage, and other information. Once the results are out, students will be able to access them online. All they need is the login credentials and a good internet connection. We have shared complete details about the Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10 live updates here.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10: How to Check Your Result Online?

We have explained here how to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026. Knowing the steps can simplify the process. It saves time on the result day. You can even visit the Sarkari Result page to find the Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 link. Check the steps to check your BSEB 10th Result 2026:

Advertisement

Access the official results page of the BSEB.

Press the BSEB 10th (Matric) Result link.

Log in with your roll number and roll code.

Press the click button.

You can now view the Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10.

Save and download the copies for future use.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2026: How to Check Your Result Online

We have discussed here how to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026. Knowing the correct method to check the Bihar Board Result 2026 for Class 10 will help you avoid any difficulty. You just need to visit the official website or the Sarkari Result page to get the direct link to download the Bihar Board Matric Result 2026. Follow these simple steps to check the BSEB 10th Result 2026:

Visit the official result page of BSEB

Find and click on the BSEB 10th Result link

Log in using your roll number and roll code

Click the button to view your Bihar Board 10th marks

Now you can see your Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

Save and download a copy of the result for future use

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Last 5 Years Result Declaration Dates

You should check past trends to understand the expected release date for the Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10. BSEB has consistently announced results around a similar period each year. Checking the result dates from previous years is important. It helps predict when the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 is likely to be out. The result declaration dates from the past five years are as follows:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 date : March 29

BSEB Class 10 Result 2024 dat e: March 31

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 date : March 31

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 date : March 31

BSEB Class 10 Result 2021 date: April 5

BSEB 10th Result 2026 Key Highlights

The BSEB 10th Result will be published soon. It helps students know their passing status. Thus, they should regularly check the official portal to know the result declaration date and time. Find some crucial details about the Bihar Board 10th Result for reference:

Particulars Details Board name Bihar School Examination Board Exam name BSEB Matric Examination Exam Date 17 to 25 February 2026 Result Mode Online Details to Access Roll Number and Roll Code Bihar Board 10th result date End of March 2026 (Expected) BSEB result status To be active soon

Details Mentioned in Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10

Students should view all the information printed on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026. If they locate any mistakes, they must reach out to the concerned authorities for correction. Some of the details printed on the result are:

Student’s Name

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Subjects Name

Theory marks

Internal/Practical marks

Maximum marks

Division secured

Maximum marks in all subjects

Passing marks

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail), etc

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the Minimum Passing Marks?

Students must score the minimum required marks to pass the Bihar Board Matric exams. They need to achieve at least 30% marks in each subject and meet the overall passing criteria. In total, students must obtain a minimum aggregate of 150 marks to be considered a pass. You can check the official website for more such updates.

Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10: Provisional Online Marksheet Explained

The BSEB 10th Result released online will be provisional. Students will receive the original marksheet and certificates from their respective schools later. The Class 10 marksheet plays a key role in getting admission to Class 11.

FAQs

Where can I find the official Sarkari Result website?

The official online platform of Sarkari Result is sarkariresult.com.cm .

On what date will the Bihar Board 10th result be declared?

The exact date has not been officially confirmed yet. It is anticipated to be published by the end of March 2026 on the official website.

What details must students enter to check their Bihar Board Result 2026 Class 10?